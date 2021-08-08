Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.26.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $377.04.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
