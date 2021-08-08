Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.