Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €67.31 ($79.19).

1COV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.34. Covestro has a 52-week low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.