Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Friday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

