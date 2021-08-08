Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.