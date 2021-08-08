Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,620 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

