Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,874 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $227.73 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.53 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.