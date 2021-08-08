CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. CRA International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRAI opened at $92.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.00. CRA International has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

