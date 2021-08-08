Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $134.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

