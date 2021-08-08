Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €106.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Zalando stock opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €97.87. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

