Credit Suisse Group Boosts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $398.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $389.00 to $398.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $374.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $133,527,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

