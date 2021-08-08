Credit Suisse Group Trims Kellogg (NYSE:K) Target Price to $62.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.11.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

