Credit Suisse Group Trims The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price to $33.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

