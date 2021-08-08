Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.44.

CRLBF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

