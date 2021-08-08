Critical Review: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) versus Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86% Eldorado Gold 1.60% 4.49% 3.37%

This table compares Excellon Resources and Eldorado Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 2.66 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -8.52 Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 1.58 $104.54 million $1.00 8.86

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Excellon Resources and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20

Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 76.35%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Excellon Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. The company also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

