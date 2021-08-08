Critical Survey: Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Inter Parfums has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inter Parfums and Global Digital Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $539.01 million 4.66 $38.22 million $1.21 65.64 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 9.42% 8.35% 6.67% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inter Parfums and Global Digital Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 3 1 0 2.25 Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus target price of $72.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.40%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Global Digital Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc. engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances. The company was founded by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

