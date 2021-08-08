Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.55.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$18.13 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.76 and a 1 year high of C$18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.01.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.