Crust Shadow Hits Market Capitalization of $4.52 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $4.52 million and $10,587.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.06 or 0.00820238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

