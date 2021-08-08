CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Get CryoLife alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

CRY stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. CryoLife has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 83.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CryoLife in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoLife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.