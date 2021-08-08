Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $78.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Cryoport stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,043.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth $14,584,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

