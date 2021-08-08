CryptEx 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,888.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $16.09 or 0.00036212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $3,888.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

