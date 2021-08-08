CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

CSWI stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after acquiring an additional 228,559 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 193,137 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

