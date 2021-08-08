Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 65,990 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 266.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $3,575,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,192,200 shares of company stock worth $19,377,676 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNK. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NYSE:GNK opened at $17.35 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $727.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

