Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after buying an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 152,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
Provention Bio Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
