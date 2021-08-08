Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,807,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $14,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $21,539,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,557,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIXX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

