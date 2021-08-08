Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 347.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,314 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after buying an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,001,000 after buying an additional 257,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after buying an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

