Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $995,000 Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,242 shares of company stock worth $2,440,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

RLAY opened at $32.90 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.20.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

