Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,469 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,284,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

