Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 220.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after acquiring an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 7.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

