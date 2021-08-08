Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,541 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,541 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $136.82 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

