CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Cap Reaches $433,150.07

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.87 or 0.00128000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $433,150.07 and $477.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00046867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00137220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00155319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,359.56 or 0.99848903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.62 or 0.00802725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

