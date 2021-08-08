CuriosityStream (CURI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68.

CURI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

