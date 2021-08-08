Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $22.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

