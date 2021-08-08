CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $139.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $4,063,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.