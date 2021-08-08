CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issues Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,718. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $341.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.