D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,158,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

