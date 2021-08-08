D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 200.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,948 shares of company stock worth $1,677,294 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

