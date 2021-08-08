D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,737 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,610,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,974 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

