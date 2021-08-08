D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 12,938 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 64,986 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNOB stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.39. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

