D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 212,975 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 72.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,975 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 122,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,301.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

