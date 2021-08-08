DA Davidson Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,584.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after buying an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.