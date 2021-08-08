Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

