Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,291 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $131.23 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $134.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

