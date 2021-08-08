DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Market Cap of $67.07 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00004181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $67.07 million and $2.68 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00124080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00148014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,519.89 or 0.99939178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.83 or 0.00789577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

