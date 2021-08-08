DATA (DTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.51 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00054247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00836658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00101307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00040072 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

