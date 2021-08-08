Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $145.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $135.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,883.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 10.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Datadog by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

