Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $156.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.66. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $135.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

