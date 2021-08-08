Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

DDOG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.92. 4,016,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $135.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,251.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock valued at $29,132,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.