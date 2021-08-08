DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,227 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $230,334,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after buying an additional 1,059,118 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,083.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,039,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,046,000 after buying an additional 951,302 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

