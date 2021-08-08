DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 334,257 Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 334,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

