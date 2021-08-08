DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $231.33 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

